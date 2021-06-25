MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.37% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $18,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 504,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after buying an additional 280,540 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 78,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.6% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 38,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $89.69. 1,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.11. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.06.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

