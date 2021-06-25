MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,838 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.62% of MSCI worth $559,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in MSCI by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.86.

MSCI stock traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $527.05. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,427. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.50 and a 1 year high of $533.63. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.64.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

