M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.22. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTB. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $147.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.43. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,482,000 after purchasing an additional 207,577 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 274,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,970,000 after purchasing an additional 75,767 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

