Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $114,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,103.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,779 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

