Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth $173,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 10.5% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.5% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 40,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $163,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.15 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 647.50, a PEG ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

