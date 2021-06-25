Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $216.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

