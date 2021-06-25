Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 6,833 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

