Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of EastGroup Properties worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.40.

Shares of EGP opened at $166.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.48. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.47 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

