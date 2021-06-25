Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,609 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJ opened at $46.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,091 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

