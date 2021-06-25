Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Saia worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Saia by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 71,773 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 68.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $208.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.20. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.29 and a 52-week high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.86.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

