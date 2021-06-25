Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $671,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after buying an additional 2,230,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after buying an additional 873,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after buying an additional 697,663 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $93,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $189.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

