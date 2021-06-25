Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.19 Million Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of American Financial Group worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,072,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,225,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Financial Group by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 76,110 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 59.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 146,727 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total value of $2,591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,509 shares of company stock worth $26,851,585. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFG opened at $125.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.94. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $14.00 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

