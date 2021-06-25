Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.30 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,361,000 after purchasing an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $806,508,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.51 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

