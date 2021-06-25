Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.33 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Ciena worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIEN opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.66. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $175,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,099 shares of company stock worth $1,978,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

