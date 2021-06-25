Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.46 Million Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of CMC Materials worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.44. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

