Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.87 Million Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Ceridian HCM worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after purchasing an additional 755,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,251,000 after purchasing an additional 480,856 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,425,000 after purchasing an additional 471,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 231,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,604.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

