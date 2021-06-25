Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,509 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Easterly Government Properties worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,305,000 after acquiring an additional 756,345 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after acquiring an additional 472,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,514,000 after acquiring an additional 149,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,637,000 after acquiring an additional 107,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,406,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,865,000 after acquiring an additional 143,718 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,510 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

