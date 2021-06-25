Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,896 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,941 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 297.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.56. The company has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.