Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,580 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Maximus worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 33,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,077,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,950,000 after acquiring an additional 80,191 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $91.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.