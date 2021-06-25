Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 12,957 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,957 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $121.27 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.83 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.02. The stock has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

