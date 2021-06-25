Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 17,817 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,817 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Repligen worth $9,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $122,325.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,339 shares of company stock worth $5,507,688 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $192.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.13. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

