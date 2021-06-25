Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,105 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Lear worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $2,954,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $93,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $178.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.79. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

