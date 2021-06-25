Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,131 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hubbell worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 362.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $184.19 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $117.17 and a 12 month high of $201.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

