Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 22,745 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,745 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Cousins Properties worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

