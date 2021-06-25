Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,685 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Steel Dynamics worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.20. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

