Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Oshkosh worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after buying an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.5% during the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $124.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

OSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

