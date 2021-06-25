My DeFi Pet (DPET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.28 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded flat against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002273 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and $470,908.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,629,649 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

