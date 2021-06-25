Name Change Token Trading 18.6% Lower This Week (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $774,219.55 and approximately $141,614.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Name Change Token has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00054062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00021472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.21 or 0.00594111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00038996 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 42,211,272 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

