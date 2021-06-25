NANJCOIN (NANJ) Trading 398.5% Higher This Week

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded up 703.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. One NANJCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. NANJCOIN has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and $29.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded up 398.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00054267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.37 or 0.00600619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00038699 BTC.

About NANJCOIN

NANJ is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog . The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

NANJCOIN Coin Trading

