Nano Trading Down 18.3% This Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Nano has a market capitalization of $636.17 million and approximately $61.88 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $4.77 or 0.00014915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,010.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,860.60 or 0.05812445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $463.84 or 0.01449011 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.60 or 0.00401732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00126291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.56 or 0.00626529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.36 or 0.00388505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007353 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039393 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.