NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,489 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of NanoString Technologies worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,670,000 after purchasing an additional 845,805 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,711,000 after purchasing an additional 496,662 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,807,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,193,000.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.61. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.71. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,732 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,751. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

