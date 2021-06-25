Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stake Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.43% of Napco Security Technologies worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after buying an additional 100,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 810,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after buying an additional 674,354 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 574,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,010,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after buying an additional 66,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $934,822.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NSSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $37.46 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $687.43 million, a PE ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. Equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

