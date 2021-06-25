Nasdacoin (NSD) Reaches Market Cap of $235,488.55

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $235,488.55 and $4,257.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,095,694 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

