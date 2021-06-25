National Bank Financial Boosts Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$16.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.
TCN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.
TCN stock remained flat at $C$14.25 during trading on Friday. 814,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,178. The company has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.30. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$8.58 and a 1-year high of C$14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029.
About Tricon Residential
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.