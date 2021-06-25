National Bank Financial Boosts Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$16.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s current price.

TCN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

TCN stock remained flat at $C$14.25 during trading on Friday. 814,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,178. The company has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.30. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$8.58 and a 1-year high of C$14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

