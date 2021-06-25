National Bank Financial Raises Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$35.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Keyera from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Keyera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS KEYUF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83. Keyera has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

