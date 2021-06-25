NativeCoin (N8V) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.77 Million

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $11,303.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 69.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00032512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00194844 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00035057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin (N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

