NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 259.17 ($3.39).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWG. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 95,306 shares of company stock worth $289,391.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 209.60 ($2.74) on Friday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 200.91. The company has a market cap of £23.85 billion and a PE ratio of -59.71.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

