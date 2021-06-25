Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Cap of $20.88 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $20.88 million and approximately $150,561.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003738 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00053706 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00035744 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,031,901 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

