NEAR Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.02 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $784.76 million and approximately $47.02 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00006044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00032980 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00197793 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00036093 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $968.48 or 0.03063943 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,784,055 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

