Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) Holdings Reduced by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,768 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Nebula Caravel Acquisition were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

