Nebulas (NAS) Trading 33.8% Lower This Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. Nebulas has a total market cap of $15.40 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00089365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00053949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00020222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.82 or 0.00584826 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 74,710,179 coins and its circulating supply is 59,186,105 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

