Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VCYT. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist cut their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

Shares of VCYT opened at $40.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.75. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.82.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

