Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Sells $378,300.00 in Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $378,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,258.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:NNI remained flat at $$76.44 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,548. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a current ratio of 92.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.16.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 147.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,777,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

