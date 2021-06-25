Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.10. Neonode shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 7,676 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $70.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative net margin of 96.98% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Neonode worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

