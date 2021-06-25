NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,758,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,873 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.32% of NeoPhotonics worth $44,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 249.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 78,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 63,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $551.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $267,338.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $223,342.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

