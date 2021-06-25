Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) PT Set at C$1.00 by HC Wainwright

Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) received a C$1.00 price target from HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

CVE NDA remained flat at $C$0.52 during trading hours on Friday. 149,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,579. Neptune Digital Assets has a one year low of C$0.25 and a one year high of C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 22.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.77.

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.