NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348,102 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of NetApp worth $25,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $266,984,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $159,114,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,671 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.13. The company had a trading volume of 52,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,130. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.49.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

