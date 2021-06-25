Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,361 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,729,162,000 after purchasing an additional 407,686 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $11.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $529.57. 254,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,857. The company has a market capitalization of $234.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.14 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $502.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

