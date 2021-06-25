Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Edward Jones

Research analysts at Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $9.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $527.11. The stock had a trading volume of 305,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,857. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $502.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $233.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $432.14 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.2% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

