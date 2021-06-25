Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 82,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,407,857 shares.The stock last traded at $529.39 and had previously closed at $518.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

Get Netflix alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $235.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.