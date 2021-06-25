Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 82,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,407,857 shares.The stock last traded at $529.39 and had previously closed at $518.06.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.
The company has a market capitalization of $235.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.14.
In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
